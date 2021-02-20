Missing 7-year Old Congolese Refugee Found Dead in Kyangwali

In short
The body of Safi Mwiringire, a resident of Kyabitaka village in the Kyangwali refugee settlement area was found dumped in a sweet potato garden with fresh wounds on the head and face an indication that he was hit with a blunt object. The body was discovered on Friday evening.
Missing 7-year Old Congolese Refugee Found Dead in Kyangwali20 Feb 2021, 12:58 Comments 219 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Congolese refugee Kyangwali refugee settlement area murder
