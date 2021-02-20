Okello Emmanuel
13:01

Missing 7-year Old Congolese Refugee Found Dead in Kyangwali

20 Feb 2021, 12:58 Comments 219 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Updates
Refugees at Kyangwali Settlement area. Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

Refugees at Kyangwali Settlement area. Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short
The body of Safi Mwiringire, a resident of Kyabitaka village in the Kyangwali refugee settlement area was found dumped in a sweet potato garden with fresh wounds on the head and face an indication that he was hit with a blunt object. The body was discovered on Friday evening.

 

Tagged with: Congolese refugee Kyangwali refugee settlement area murder

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.