Missing Boda Boda Rider in Fort Portal City Found Dead

In short
Richard Kyehayo’s body was discovered on Sunday in Sebtoli village Busoro Sub county Kabarole district. Kyehayo has been operating at Bukuku stage in Karago trading Centre, Fort Portal North division.
Missing Boda Boda Rider in Fort Portal City Found Dead24 Jul 2022, 16:48 Comments 110 Views Security Crime Western Updates
The body of Kwehayo lying in Kibale Forest where he was dumped after the assailants took off with his motorcycle
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.