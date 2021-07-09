Missing Bundibugyo Man Found Dead in Flooded Valley

In short
Abraham Bamwitirebwe, the Kirumya Sub County LCIII says that he had received reports from Baguma’s family that he had disappeared from his home for the last three days under unclear circumstances.
Missing Bundibugyo Man Found Dead in Flooded Valley9 Jul 2021, 12:06 Comments 167 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda Environment Security Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Man Found Dead bundibugyo missing man
Mentioned: dead
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.