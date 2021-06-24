Okello Emmanuel
12:02

Missing Kikuube Boda Boda Rider Found Dead

24 Jun 2021, 11:59 Comments 53 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Updates
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokespersonconfirmed the death of the Boda-Boda rider to Uganda Radio Network.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokespersonconfirmed the death of the Boda-Boda rider to Uganda Radio Network.

In short
On Wednesday afternoon, Boda-boda riders mounted another search and recovered the deceased’s motorcycle from the house belonging to Robert Isingoma in Kyabasara village in Kimbugu parish in Kabwoya Sub County.

 

Tagged with: Boda-Boda rider Boda-Boda riders death

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.