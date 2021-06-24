In short
On Wednesday afternoon, Boda-boda riders mounted another search and recovered the deceased’s motorcycle from the house belonging to Robert Isingoma in Kyabasara village in Kimbugu parish in Kabwoya Sub County.
Missing Kikuube Boda Boda Rider Found Dead
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokespersonconfirmed the death of the Boda-Boda rider to Uganda Radio Network.
