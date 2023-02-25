Missing Luwero Teacher Found Dead

In short

On Saturday the body of the teacher was discovered dumped. It’s suspected that he was waylaid by unknown attackers who first tied his hands with ropes after they strangled him. It’s suspected that the assailants targeted his life because they left the body lying next to his motorcycle. It’s also reported according to the female colleague he moved with before dropping her at Lukomera, that they had been trailed by three boda boda motorcycles.