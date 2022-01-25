Missing Man Found Dead a Week After Deadly Clashes in Apaa

In short
According to Taban, the deceased was kidnapped by unknown men during last week's attack and suspects that he was tortured to death. This now brings to two, the number of people killed during the January 19, 2022 clashes between the Acholi and Madi.
Missing Man Found Dead a Week After Deadly Clashes in Apaa25 Jan 2022, 16:05 Comments 90 Views Amuru, Uganda Northern Crime Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Disputed Apaa
Mentioned: Zoka Police station
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.