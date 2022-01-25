Julius Ocungi
16:06

Missing Man Found Dead a Week After Deadly Clashes in Apaa

25 Jan 2022, 16:05 Comments 90 Views Amuru, Uganda Northern Crime Security Updates

In short
According to Taban, the deceased was kidnapped by unknown men during last week's attack and suspects that he was tortured to death. This now brings to two, the number of people killed during the January 19, 2022 clashes between the Acholi and Madi.

 

Tagged with: Disputed Apaa
Mentioned: Zoka Police station

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.