In short
Praise Lugoloobi Nakavubu had just been enrolled at Katente Church of Uganda primary school and disappeared on her third day after starting school. Police recovered her body from a thick bush near the garden of the residents in Nakisunga sub-county on Sunday.
Missing Minor Found Dead
17 Jan 2022
Mukono, Uganda
Mentioned: child sacrifice
