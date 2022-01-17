Kimbowa Ivan
Missing Minor Found Dead Top story

17 Jan 2022 Mukono, Uganda
Police Patrol taking away the minor's body from the scene.

Praise Lugoloobi Nakavubu had just been enrolled at Katente Church of Uganda primary school and disappeared on her third day after starting school. Police recovered her body from a thick bush near the garden of the residents in Nakisunga sub-county on Sunday.

 

