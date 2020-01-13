Missing Rukungiri Woman Found Gang raped, Dead

In short
Elly Maate, the Kigezi region Police spokesperson saysTushemereirwe’s body was found lying naked with many bruises on the thighs and private parts, raising suspicion that she was gang raped before she was killed. He says they have arrested John Nkorenta, a casual laborer who was seen accompanying Tushemereirwe on Friday night for questioning.
Missing Rukungiri Woman Found Gang raped, Dead13 Jan 2020, 15:36 Comments 88 Views Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Gang Rape
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.