In short
Sylvester Tumukurate, the Acting Mitooma District LC V Chairperson, says the committee will investigate among other issues the alleged removal of the town engineer as a signatory on the road funds account, the double receipt of funds disbursed, failure to pay Ex-gratia to local council one chairpersons and provide accountability for the 2017/18 financial year.
Mitooma District Names Committee to Investigate Kanshenshero Town Clerk Top story15 Jan 2020, 06:55 Comments 155 Views Politics Local government Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Corruption Interdiction Investigations
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.