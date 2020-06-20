Mambule Ali
20:19

Mityana Central Division Boss Faults IFMS Tool for Poor Service Delivery

20 Jun 2020, 20:09 Comments 91 Views Local government Misc Report

In short
Under the new Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS), money collected by the districts is sent to the central bank. Districts are then expected to seek permission from the Accountant General to utilize it in line with their budget projections and planned expenditures.

 

