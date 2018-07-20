Christopher Kisekka
Mityana District Withholds Salaries for Latecomers, Absentees

20 Jul 2018
James Nkata, the Mityana Chief Administrative Officer Says Public Service Standing Orders permits him to withhold salaries of any staff that absconds from duty. Christopher Kisekka

In short
Mityana Chief Administrative Officer James Nkata told Uganda Radio Network that the salaries were withheld as an internal tool to check on persons who wanted to be paid for no work done. Nkata says that he invoked powers vested in his office by the Public Service Standing Orders, permitting him to withhold salaries of staff that abscond from duty.

 

