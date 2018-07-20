Mityana District Withholds Salaries for Latecomers, Absentees

James Nkata, the Mityana Chief Administrative Officer Says Public Service Standing Orders permits him to withhold salaries of any staff that absconds from duty. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Mityana Chief Administrative Officer James Nkata told Uganda Radio Network that the salaries were withheld as an internal tool to check on persons who wanted to be paid for no work done. Nkata says that he invoked powers vested in his office by the Public Service Standing Orders, permitting him to withhold salaries of staff that abscond from duty.