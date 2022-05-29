Ephraim Kasozi
Mityana Diocese to Construct UGX 800M Building

29 May 2022, 16:22 Comments 96 Views Mityana, Uganda Religion Report
A section of believers and the bishops in photo after prayers for the 45 years anniversary for Mityana Diocese

In short
Bishop James Bukomeko of Mityana Diocese said that the building named Ebenezer in Mityana town is part of the strategies to ensure the church’s self-reliance.

 

