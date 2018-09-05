District leaders led by the tourism state Minister Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi interfacing with commission of inquiry into land matters Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Speaking during the meeting, Joseph Luzige, the Mityana District LC V Chairperson, noted with concern the invisible hand of power brokers in the brutal evictions. According to Luzige, the brutal evictions are instigated by people who use their connections to bully people off their land.