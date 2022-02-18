In short
The councilors held placards and marched out of the council hall while shouting and demanding the release of political prisoners among them, Kawempe North Member of Parliament Muhammad Ssegirinya and Makindye West MP Allan Sewanyana.
Mityana Municipality Councilors Shun Meeting over Detention of NUP Supporters
18 Feb 2022
A section of Councilors at Mityana Municipality Council demanding for the release of political prisoners .
In short
Tagged with: council, protests, demand, political prisoners
