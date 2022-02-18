Ephraim Kasozi
10:33

Mityana Municipality Councilors Shun Meeting over Detention of NUP Supporters

18 Feb 2022, 10:22 Comments 141 Views Mityana, Uganda Local government Report
A section of Councilors at Mityana Municipality Council demanding for the release of political prisoners .

In short
The councilors held placards and marched out of the council hall while shouting and demanding the release of political prisoners among them, Kawempe North Member of Parliament Muhammad Ssegirinya and Makindye West MP Allan Sewanyana.

 

Tagged with: council, protests, demand, political prisoners
Mentioned: Ministry of justice, Ministry of local government, Ministry of security

