Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake Arrested

In short
The arrest conducted by plain-clothed police officers follows failure by the MP to report for a bond extension on December 5, 2018, on grounds that he was admitted at Lubaga Hospital and was scheduled to travel to India for further treatment.
Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake Arrested22 Feb 2019, 07:14 Comments 163 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: member of parliament arrest custody summons
Mentioned: francis zaake lubaga hospital arua criminal investigations directorate bobi wine robert kyagulanyi
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.