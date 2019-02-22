Dear Jeanne
Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake Arrested

22 Feb 2019, 07:14 Comments 163 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
The arrest conducted by plain-clothed police officers follows failure by the MP to report for a bond extension on December 5, 2018, on grounds that he was admitted at Lubaga Hospital and was scheduled to travel to India for further treatment.

 

