Blanshe Musinguzi
21:28

Mityana Killer Police Constables at Large-Security Minister

4 Sep 2018, 21:28 Comments 75 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report

In short
Security Minister, Elly Tumwiime told journalists at a press briefing at Uganda Media Center that the two constables abandoned their guns at Mityana Police Station and fled into hiding when they heard that the Inspector General of Police had ordered their arrest.

 

