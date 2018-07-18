Mityana Residents Cautioned on Open Defecation

In short
The Mityana District Health Officer, Dr Fred Lwasampijja, says that open defecation has placed residents of the town at the risk of diseases such as cholera, diarrhoea and typhoid,
Mityana Residents Cautioned on Open Defecation18 Jul 2018, 18:46 Comments 282 Views Mityana, Uganda Health Lifestyle Local government Analysis
In short
Tagged with: defecating in polythene bags open defecation corridors feaces and urine risk contracting sanitary diseases unpleasant smell diarrheal diseases water laced with fecal material town dwellers public toilet facilities sanitation infrastructures building lack latrines latrines
Mentioned: mityana district health officer dr fred lwasampijja mityana central market mityana municipal mayor esther ndyanabo
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.