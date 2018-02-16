Davidson Ndyabahika
Luwum Day; A Testament of Free Expression – VoxPop

St Janani Luwum, the former Archbishop of the Church of Uganda courtesy photo

From the streets of Kampala, Deborah Bashabe says the day is worth celebrating because it symbolizes the need for free speech and a call for every Ugandan to always speak up against excesses in society.

 

