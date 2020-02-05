Mixed Feelings In Karamoja About New Curriculum

In short
Fr. John Bosco Kutegana, the head teacher Moroto High School argues that the curriculum needs adequate funding from the Education and Sports if it is to be implemented successfully. He cited subjects like agriculture and woodwork, which he says need resources to establish a poultry farm or workshop for practical lessons.
Mixed Feelings In Karamoja About New Curriculum5 Feb 2020, 08:00 Comments 118 Views Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: Schools call for more resources for new curriculum new senior one curriculum stirs debate
Mentioned: Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES)
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.