In short
The Electoral Commission Spokesperson, Jotham Taremwa, says the electoral body cannot state a definitive date for elections until nominations are concluded.
Provisions in Approved Presidential Elections Bill Generate Mixed Reactions Top story1 Mar 2020, 09:45 Comments 193 Views Kampala, Uganda Election Parliament Misc Report
Olive Nakatudde
EC Chairman, Dr. Badru Kiggundu announcing the date for presidential elections Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
Mentioned: Yoweri Museveni Supreme Court Fred Ojangole Amama Mbabazi Winston Agaba Uganda Broadcasting Corporation Bugiri Municipality Justice Forum Asuman Basalirwa Samuel Kaweesa Provisions of the Presidential The Electoral Commission Jotham Taremwa Electoral Commission Spokesperson
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.