Mobile Money, Social Media Tax Draws Mixed Reactions

In short
The Workers MP, Agnes Kunihira, says the newly introduced tax on mobile transactions amounts to double taxation. According to a notice from mobile telecoms, the tax is payable on deposits, withdrawals and payments.
Mobile Money, Social Media Tax Draws Mixed Reactions3 Jul 2018, 07:07 Comments 234 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance East Africa Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: social media taxes mobile money tax mps want review of mobile money tax mixed reaction on taxes 200 shs social media tax members of parliament
Mentioned: parliament government of uganda
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.