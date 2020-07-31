In short
On Thursday, the Minister of Local Government Raphael Magezi sought approval from Parliament to adjust the date of operation for the three cities to July 1 2020.
Mixed Reactions As Parliament Approves Immediate Operationalization of Soroti, Lira Cities
31 Jul 2020
In short
Local Government Minister Raphael Magezi
Mentioned: Ministry of Local Government Soroti City
