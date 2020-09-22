In short
The Police FC Chairperson, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Asan Kasingye, says they can’t afford to test their players as directed by the president. “We can’t afford the testing fees, it’s too much, and most teams will fall out on that account unless something is done to support us in testing our players,” Kasingye told URN. A standard Covid19 test costs US$65 about Shillings 240,000.
Sport
Former Kcca Fc player Allan Okello taking on Tadeo Lwanga in Star Times Uganda Premier League. Courtesy photo
