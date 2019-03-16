In short
On Wednesday, the Commissioner of Private Schools Ismael Mulindwa issued circular banning schools from purchasing examinations from commercial examination bureaus. The ministry observed that the practice had led to a loss of professionalism and exploitation of parents.
Mixed Reactions on Ministry of Education's Ban on Purchase of Exams from Commercial Bureaus
16 Mar 2019
