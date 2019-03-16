Brian Luwaga
Mixed Reactions on Ministry of Education's Ban on Purchase of Exams from Commercial Bureaus

16 Mar 2019, 16:49 Comments 197 Views Luweero, Uganda Misc Updates

On Wednesday, the Commissioner of Private Schools Ismael Mulindwa issued circular banning schools from purchasing examinations from commercial examination bureaus. The ministry observed that the practice had led to a loss of professionalism and exploitation of parents.

 

