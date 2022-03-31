Edward Eninu
18:31

Mixed Reactions Over Gov’t Plan to Compensate Karimojong Top story

31 Mar 2022, 18:28 Comments 193 Views Soroti, Uganda Security Crime Updates
President Museveni hands over a dummy cheque to Ejang Mary at Soroti University.

President Museveni hands over a dummy cheque to Ejang Mary at Soroti University.

In short
Joseph Lobot, the Amudat District LC V Chairperson, says that Karamoja needs to be compensated because not all the people in the region are involved in cattle raids and killings.

 

Tagged with: cattle raids by the karimojong compensation of teso, lango and acholi war claimants karamoja borders launch of livestock compensation payment teso- karamoja cattle theft
Mentioned: karamoja sub region lango sub region teso sub region

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.