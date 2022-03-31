In short
Joseph Lobot, the Amudat District LC V Chairperson, says that Karamoja needs to be compensated because not all the people in the region are involved in cattle raids and killings.
Mixed Reactions Over Gov't Plan to Compensate Karimojong
31 Mar 2022
Tagged with: cattle raids by the karimojong compensation of teso, lango and acholi war claimants karamoja borders launch of livestock compensation payment teso- karamoja cattle theft
Mentioned: karamoja sub region lango sub region teso sub region
