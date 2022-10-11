Mixed Reactions to Proposal for Kicking “Rich Children” Off Govt Sponsorships

In short
Speaking at Makerere's centenary ceremony, Tayebwa said: “Most of the beneficiaries of government sponsorships are students from well-to-do families. They are children of the rich who qualify from Mt St Mary’s College Namagunga, St Mary’s College Kisubi, and St Mary’s Kitende.”
Mixed Reactions to Proposal for Kicking “Rich Children” Off Govt Sponsorships11 Oct 2022, 11:46 Comments 200 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.