Fahad Muganga
11:56

Mixed Reactions to Proposal for Kicking “Rich Children” Off Govt Sponsorships

11 Oct 2022, 11:46 Comments 200 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
makerere graduands. courtesy picture

makerere graduands. courtesy picture

In short
Speaking at Makerere's centenary ceremony, Tayebwa said: “Most of the beneficiaries of government sponsorships are students from well-to-do families. They are children of the rich who qualify from Mt St Mary’s College Namagunga, St Mary’s College Kisubi, and St Mary’s Kitende.”

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.