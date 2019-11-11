In short
John Kyangwa, a witch doctor from Namisambya village was lynched on Friday for allegedly masterminding ritual killings in the community. Unidentified woman was lynched in Kamuli municipality for allegedly attempting to steal a baby from a commuter taxi.
Mob Justice Cases Overwhelm Kamuli District
Tagged with: community policing institute justice mob mobile phone police trust
Mentioned: Balawoli Busoga North Butoigo John Kyangwa Kamuli Kamuli L. Michael Kasadha Namisambya Thomas Kategele police spokesperson
