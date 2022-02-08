Mob Kills Suspected Cattle Thief in Luwero

In short
Speaking to Uganda Radio Network -URN, Paul Ssenabulya, the Nakigoza Parish Councilor says that cattle theft has been rampant in the area in the last two months.
He says their tentative findings show that the stolen cows are taken to Gayaza and Kalerwe markets.
Mob Kills Suspected Cattle Thief in Luwero8 Feb 2022, 09:07 Comments 188 Views Crime Security Report
In short
Tagged with: Livestock theft in Greater Luwero
Mentioned: Savannah Regional Police
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.