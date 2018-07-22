Three UPDF Soldiers Killed by Mob in Arua

In short
Police in Arua has identified the dead soldiers as Corporal Julius Kobum; the Vurra Customs detach Commander, Lance Corporal Ibrahim Isingoma and Private Peter Ola. The three were intercepted by a mob after a cyclist sounded an alarm indicating that they had plotted to rob him.
Three UPDF Soldiers Killed by Mob in Arua22 Jul 2018, 13:24 Comments 231 Views Arua, Uganda Crime Northern Security Report
