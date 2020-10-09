In short
It’s now reported that in that ‘incident, up to 9 billion Shillings could have been stolen by criminals who hacked into the cash transfer process between Stanbic Bank and the telecommunications companies, MTN-Uganda and Airtel-Uganda between Wednesday and Friday last week, with a third-party aggregator, at the centre of it.
Mobile Banking on Its Knees. How Safe is Your Money?9 Oct 2020, 05:43 Comments 184 Views Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Cybercrime Mobile banking
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.