Mobile Money Agents Arrested for Protesting Against Tax

In short
More than 50 mobile money agents and dealers marched from, Kibuye, in Entebbe to Parliament to present a petition to the Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga. They were however blocked by the police.
Mobile Money Agents Arrested for Protesting Against Tax5 Jul 2018
