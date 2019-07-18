Kimbowa Ivan
12:34

Mobile Money Agents in Mukono Reject Hiring Security Guards

18 Jul 2019 Mukono, Uganda
A mobile money agent working on a client at Mukono

In short
According to Mukono District Police Commander Rogers Sseguya, a number of agents have been approaching the station expressing fear of losing their lives and money following the rampant killings and theft mobile money operators in Mukono, Kampala and other outskirts.

 

