Mobile Money is Part of the Deal, MTN Assures Buyers of Shares

“You are buying shares into MTN Uganda Ltd., which includes 100% of the MTN Mobile money company," says the CEO.
Mobile Money is the second most important source of revenues for the company, accounting for a quarter of total earnings, after voice which brings in half of the company’s revenues. Data accounts for 20% while the remaining 5% is from other digital services, wholesale and device sales.
Mobile Money is Part of the Deal, MTN Assures Buyers of Shares12 Oct 2021
