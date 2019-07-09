In short
This means in areas where households were food-stressed, they got funds from peers and family members quickly via mobile money. They used the money to buy food and didn’t reduce on meals they had to take for the day
Mobile Money Improves Food Security in Northern Uganda – Study9 Jul 2019, 11:47 Comments 191 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Security Report
