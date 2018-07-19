Mobile Money Tax: Finance Committee to Study Bill in 10 days

In short
He says they will constitute the committee membership in the next two weeks and start work immediately. According to Musasizi, the Committee will interview and listen to all parties concerned like Mobile money dealers, students, youth leadership and some civil society organizations to ensure that they get adequate views.
Mobile Money Tax: Finance Committee to Study Bill in 10 days19 Jul 2018, 19:13 Comments 170 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Parliament Updates
Some youths in a campaign againts mobile money and social media tax Login to license this image from 1$.
