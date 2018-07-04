Mobile Money Tax Lacks Basis - ICT Body

In short
The information and communication technology association of Uganda ICTAU has issued a statement asking government to reconsider the recently introduced taxes on Mobile Money and Over-The-Top OTT services. ICTAU chairman Albert Mucunguzi says in a statement issued today and published on the organisations website, that the new taxes were enacted without sufficient deliberation or consultation and are not supported by evidence-based research.
Mobile Money Tax Lacks Basis - ICT Body4 Jul 2018, 12:03 Comments 153 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.