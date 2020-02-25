Mobile Money Traders Decry Poor Relations with Telecom Companies

In short
Nyombi told Kadaga that the association has over 180,000 Ugandan mobile money agents across Uganda and the East African region. He explained that mobile money agents face a number of challenges including increased insecurity in the form of kidnaps, robberies and illegal transfer of cash from their accounts.
However, Nyombi says that the association has tried to engage the managers of the telecom companies in vain.
Mobile Money Traders Decry Poor Relations with Telecom Companies25 Feb 2020, 07:55 Comments 347 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Misc Report
Mobile Money agents pose for a photo with Speaker Rebecca Kadaga after presenting a petition and an award. Parliament Photo
