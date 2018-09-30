In short
The figures are contained in the Bank of Uganda Annual Report for 2017/18 financial year. The value mobile money transactions increased from 52.8 trillion shillings at the end June 2017 to 78.1 trillion shillings at end of June 2018.
Mobile Money Transactions Hit UGX 73 Trillion
Mobile Money transactions reached 73.1 trillion at the end of June according to bank of Uganda Login to license this image from 1$.
