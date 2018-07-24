David Rupiny
India-Uganda Trade Tilted in India's Favour

Statistics from various sources, including the Bank of Uganda and the United Nations Comtrade database, show that India has the upper hand in a trade with Uganda. According to the Bank of Uganda, in 2017 Ugandan exports to India was just USD 43 million, while Uganda imported goods from India worth USD 678 million. This has been the trend over several years.

 

