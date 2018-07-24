In short
Statistics from various sources, including the Bank of Uganda and the United Nations Comtrade database, show that India has the upper hand in a trade with Uganda. According to the Bank of Uganda, in 2017 Ugandan exports to India was just USD 43 million, while Uganda imported goods from India worth USD 678 million. This has been the trend over several years.
India-Uganda Trade Tilted in India's Favour24 Jul 2018, 12:05 Comments 205 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Report
Museveni and Modi at the India-Africa Summit last year (Photo: PPU) Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.