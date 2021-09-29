Pamela Mawanda
MOE Gets Equipment to Enable Long Distance Learning for BTVET Institutions

The equipment which consists of laptops, data storage sticks, projectors and smart boards was given to 10 institutions. These include; Ntinda Vocational Institute, Nakawa Vocational Institute, Rucid Organic College, Lwetanga Farm Institute, Sesse Farm Institute, Busitema Univerity and Kaberamaido Technical Institute. Other institutions include: National Instructors College Abilonino, Bobbi Polytechnic and Bukalasa Agriculture College.

 

