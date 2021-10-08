Namugabi Eva
MOE Okays Community learning, Emphasizes SOPs

Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the state minister primary education says that with the help of the village health teams -VHTs, communities can mobilize their children gather in a conducive learning environment with support of the parents and they can be supported to learn by either the formal or informal teachers within the community.

 

