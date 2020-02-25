In short
According to Dr. Lusambu to make sure that SMC are fully functional in every school across the country, they will be appointed at the same time for the same duration of time. As it stands now, members are voted when and if a school decides to have a SMC.
MOE Revising School Management Committee Guidelines
