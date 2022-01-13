Namugabi Eva
MOE, Save the Children Launch Go Back to School Campaign

Dr.Kaduccu,Ismail Mulindwa and the Save the Children Launch Back to school Campaign

Dr.Kaduccu,Ismail Mulindwa and the Save the Children Launch Back to school Campaign

The campaign will mainly target disabled children and learners who were involved in business when schools closed, teenage mothers, and parents who are still hesitant to take children back to school.

 

