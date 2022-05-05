MoFPED, Universities Trade Blame Over Students Allowances

In short
Apollo Mughinda, the communications officer for the Ministry of Finance, says that the ministry disbursed all the money for the running quarter to the universities. “We sent all the money for this quarter to the respective votes. It is the reason we have not even received any complaint from them. What is happening could be internal financial management challenges including formalities required from them to access the funds,” said Mughinda.
MoFPED, Universities Trade Blame Over Students Allowances5 May 2022, 10:04 Comments 67 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Parliament Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Kyambogo University
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.