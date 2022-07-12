Mogae Selected To Head Commonwealth Election Observers Group in Kenya

In short

Announcing the team in London, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland, said election observation is an essential component of their efforts to support member countries to strengthen the processes, culture, and institutions of democracy, and to enable citizen participation and representation at all levels.

Botswana's former President, Festus Mogae will lead the Commonwealth Election Observers Group in the upcoming Kenyan general elections. According to a statement from the Commonwealth Secretariat, Uganda's former Principal Judge, Retired Justice James Ogola will be part of the 20-delegation invited by Kenya's Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.





The statement issued on Tuesday said the Group is expected in Kenya for the August 9th, 2022 Presidential polls. The Commonwealth had a pre-election assessment in Kenya in April this year. As Kenya prepares for the 2022 general elections, there have been concerns over ethnicized political discourse and a higher wave of fake news and disinformation.





"I am grateful to President Mogae and all observers for accepting this important assignment, as we continue to promote and protect electoral democracy - and the right of individuals to participate in processes which shape their societies through credible, inclusive, and transparent elections - in line with the Commonwealth Charter," he said.



Ahead of the Group's arrival, an advance team from the Commonwealth is expected in Kenya on 16 July to meet key stakeholders, including the election management body, political parties, civil society groups, media, and other international observers.



They will travel across the country to build a comprehensive picture of the conduct of the process and to observe the campaign and the electoral preparations. The Chair and observers have been given the mandate to observe and consider the factors affecting the credibility of the electoral process as a whole and to judge whether elections have been conducted, according to the standards for democratic elections to which Kenya has committed itself, including legislation and relevant regional, Commonwealth and international commitments.







The Commonwealth Observer Group will arrive in Nairobi on 2 August 2022 and will be supported by a team from the Commonwealth Secretariat, led by Deputy Secretary-General Dr. Arjoon Suddhoo.







The Commonwealth Observer Group members are H.E. Festus Moga - Chairperson and Former President of Botswana, Dr. Anne Gallagher, the Director-General, Commonwealth Foundation, Australia Mr. Darrell Bradley, the Former Mayor of Belize City, Belize, Dr. Simon Munzu, the Former UN Deputy Special Representative for Côte d'Ivoire, Cameroon, Hon Halifa Sallah Former National Assembly Member, The Gambia, Mr Jerald Joseph Former Human Rights Commissioner, Malaysia Dr Evarist Bartolo Former Foreign Minister, Malta Hon Maryan Street Former Minister of Housing, New Zealand Ms Idayat Hassan Director, Centre for Democracy and Development, Nigeria Prof Attahiru Jega Former Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, Nigeria Ms Nighat Dad Founder and Executive Director of Digital Rights Foundation, Pakistan Mrs Marcella Samba-Sesay Chairperson, National Election Watch, Sierra Leone Professor Mandla Mchunu Former Chief Election Officer, South Africa Dr Victor Shale Elections and governance Expert, South Africa, Mrs Fern Narcis-Scope Chief Election Officer, Elections and Boundaries Commission Trinidad and Tobago Justice James Ogoola Former Principal Judge of the High Court, Uganda, Ms Zeinab Badawi, Broadcaster and President of School of Oriental and African Studies, United Kingdom, Baroness Denise Kingsmill, Member of the House of Lords, United Kingdom Mr Mark Stephens CBE Lawyer, United Kingdom, Dr Chaloka Beyani, a Professor of Law, London School of Economics, Zambia