MoH Adds Yellow Fever on Routine Vaccination Schedule

In short
Dr. Fred Nsubuga, a Senior Medical Officer working with Uganda National Expanded Programme on Immunization (UNEPI) in the Ministry of Health told URN that while the program is targeting children, they plan to also vaccinate adults outside the age group who did not take personal initiative to buy the jab from private providers.
MoH Adds Yellow Fever on Routine Vaccination Schedule7 Oct 2022
In short
