MOH Asked to Give VHTs PPE

Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng recieved a number of items from the NGO to be taken to high risk districts of Kyotera, Buikwe, Wakiso, Namisindwa and Kalangala among others.

In short

Dr Diana Nambatya, the Deputy Country Director Living Goods said VHTs have been the least considered in terms of safeguarding them against infection and yet they have been given a role of linking asymptomatic cases that deteriorate into mild or severe infection into care.