Flavia Nassaka
17:56

MOH Asked to Give VHTs PPE

30 Oct 2020, 17:55 Comments 219 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng recieved a number of items from the NGO to be taken to high risk districts of Kyotera, Buikwe, Wakiso, Namisindwa and Kalangala among others.

Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng recieved a number of items from the NGO to be taken to high risk districts of Kyotera, Buikwe, Wakiso, Namisindwa and Kalangala among others.

In short
Dr Diana Nambatya, the Deputy Country Director Living Goods said VHTs have been the least considered in terms of safeguarding them against infection and yet they have been given a role of linking asymptomatic cases that deteriorate into mild or severe infection into care.

 

Tagged with: PPE for VHTs
Mentioned: Ministry of Health

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.