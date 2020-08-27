Flavia Nassaka
15:10

MOH Calls for Routine Immunization Despite Africa Declared Free of Polio

27 Aug 2020, 14:55 Comments 145 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Uganda is shifting from the oral polio vaccine to exclusively give the injectable alternative.

In short
Dr Alfred Driwale, the Manager of the Uganda National Expanded Programme on Immunization (UNEPI) in the Ministry of Health (MOH), said people shouldn’t stop taking their children for their routine immunization.

 

Tagged with: routine polio immunisation
Mentioned: Ministry of Health World Health Organisation –WHO

