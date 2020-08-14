MOH Cautions Politicians As Another Aspirant Tests Positive for COVID-19

In short
According to the Minister in charge of Kampala Betty Amongi, the politician was travelling from Nasser road in Kampala where he had been to print campaign posters. It is said that the contestant had spent two days at Nasser Road in Kampala, and travelled mostly by taxi.
MOH Cautions Politicians As Another Aspirant Tests Positive for COVID-1914 Aug 2020, 05:44 Comments 246 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: politicians testing positive
Mentioned: Kampala City Council Authority Ministry of Health
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.