In short
Dr Alfred Driwale, the programme manager for the Uganda National Expanded Programme on immunization -UNEPI says that all isolation wards that previously had measles patients have been closed nationally, following the mass measles/rubella campaign that took place in October 2019.
MOH Closes Measles Isolation Centres Countrywide
