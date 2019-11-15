Pamela Mawanda
MOH Closes Measles Isolation Centres Countrywide

15 Nov 2019, 18:31 Comments 185 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
A child being immunised against measles and rubella Courtesy Photo

A child being immunised against measles and rubella

In short
Dr Alfred Driwale, the programme manager for the Uganda National Expanded Programme on immunization -UNEPI says that all isolation wards that previously had measles patients have been closed nationally, following the mass measles/rubella campaign that took place in October 2019.

 

Tagged with: Measles Outbreak in Uganda
Mentioned: Ministry of Health Uganda National Expanded Programme on Immunization-UNEPI

